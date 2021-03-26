So far, one of the best ways to find out what the characters in Shingeki no Kyojin like real people was through the cosplay. Before we share very good interpretations.

Likewise, thanks to some staging, and of course, the movies live-action which were made in Japan. But there are other ways to imagine what the ‘children’ of Hajime isayama if they really lived in our world.

Using technology with Shingeki no Kyojin characters

In this case, they are a contribution from a user of Reddit, Rei2na. What she did was take the anime designs from Eren jeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin arlert and other characters, and apply them on the site of Artbreeder.

Through this it is possible to create multiple versions of the same image. Likewise, they can be combined into one. Through routines of Artificial intelligence it was possible to recreate them as if they were people of flesh and blood.

How many seasons does Shingeki no Kyojin have?

Without a doubt, the result is astonishing and impressive. It is a sample of how current technology has advanced, which is capable of taking a flat image and transforming it.

Not only by giving it volume, but by applying light and shadow, textures and other details. Yes, it is possible to create realistic representations of the characters from scratch. Shingeki no Kyojin. But that takes not just time and effort, but a good deal of talent from an artist.

It’s like they’re in our reality and they look great

In the case of the use of Artbreeder it doesn’t take that much. From what can be seen, even facial features, such as wrinkles, are acceptably represented.

On this collaborative art website, users can generate and modify images such as those mentioned above. Its complex algorithms can be applied not only to faces, but also to landscapes and paintings. Other categories are also available.

Rei2na He has been recreating the faces of the characters in Shingeki no Kyojin. In fact, he has come so far that he even started creating designs that have not yet appeared in anime.

We do not share them because it would be spoilers very great for people who have not read the manga. But thanks to your efforts we can get an idea about the appearance of Eren and company. It would not hurt to keep track of the effort you are making.

