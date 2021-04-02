With the premiere of the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin many changes came. Not only because a part of the story where a time jump is present was adapted, but also because the study in charge of the anime was changed.

Instead of Wit Studio, which animated the first three seasons, the work fell on MAPPA. In addition to the above, the work of designing the characters will be left to another artist. That was inevitable.

There was an obvious change in the character design

Kyoji asano was the designer of Eren and company in Wit Studio. So when the change is made, Tomohiro Kishi was the one who was in charge of MAPPA.

The point is that Kodansha He told this animation house that he was free to make whatever changes he deemed necessary.

In the study they did not want to stray too much from what he did Asano, so they saved some features, such as the color palette and color style. Despite that, there were changes.

After 11 years the last Shingeki no Kyojin manga is ready for publication

In one of the sequences the design of Mikasa Ackerman He was too manly, in the style of the characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Then adjustments were made to complaints from fans of Shingeki no Kyojin.

However, there are those who long for what the characters looked like before the studio change was made.

So an artist known as Miomeir shared in Reddit a redesign of a scene from the Season 4.

Eren in Season 4 of the anime

Eren redesigned to the original style

Shingeki no Kyojin had a change in the art handled

Is when Eren keeps to my house, Armin and Gabi as prisoners, and to threaten them he has one of his hands cut off. You only need one gesture to activate your transformation in the Attack Titan.

Comparing the original image with this redesign brings out the differences. Of course, the ideal would have been that Wit Studio, and incidentally, Kyoji asano, continue to be in charge of the anime. But it seems the company wanted to focus on other projects.

According to what was disclosed, the second half of the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin will arrive early next year. It will be a long wait for the fans, as the end in the manga will come earlier.

The spoilers They will be a thing of every day, and it seems difficult that someone can avoid them completely. But it’s probably worth the wait, and MAPPA take advantage of the comments of your work to offer a worthy closing of this beloved series.

Source.



