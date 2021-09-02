Two years after its inception, the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme finally became canon thanks to a small easter egg in Warner Bros. ‘latest animated Mortal Kombat movie. However, fans now have their sights on a very serious joke. similar, since now people want to see Scooby as the God of Destruction of Dragon ball super.

Recently, a fan, known as @ TinaFate1, shared an illustration where we can see Scooby with a dress similar to Bills, the God of Destruction. Together with the canine, Vilma has transformed into the angel Whis. Unlike Shaggy, there is no doubt here, Scooby could beat Goku.

Considering that Shaggy’s meme took a couple of years before it had any kind of official reference, it is very likely that there will be a long time before Warner Bros. decides to do something with this joke. However, the community is sure to keep this joke alive. You can check out Shaggy Ultra Instinct here.

Via: TinaFate1