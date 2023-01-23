Scooby Doo It is an animated series or cartoon that is many years old, and for the same reason it has had changes over time, but until now it has not had the appearance of an anime.

At least not in a formal way, so an artist known as @Jourd4n_ decided to capture his idea of ​​what it could look like. The result can be seen in the image that accompanies this note. It’s certainly something anyone would expect, with stylized designs.

Some say that in the case of Fred Jones he has an ‘air’ reminiscent of Twilight or Loid Forger from SPY x FAMILY. As for Daphne Blake and Vilma Dinkley, their recreations are not bad at all.

We recommend: Scooby-Doo: Velma’s homosexuality is confirmed with a new movie.

Only in their cases it is more difficult to detect any resemblance. Regarding Shaggy Rogers and Scooby-Doo himself, the influence of the manga and anime is clear. But the adorable and scared dog hasn’t changed much; he is still recognizable.

Font: Cartoon Network.

Something that is obvious is that the outfit that each one wears, although it is inspired by the original cartoon, has a more modern style.

This creative decided to design them in the latest fashion but trying to keep the colors and their traditional arrangement.

Perhaps Cartoon Network should evaluate an anime-like version of the series. In the past, it did so with some of its programs, such as The Powerpuff Girlsand the result was attractive and unusual.

And how did Velma’s series fare without Scooby-Doo?

While the idea of ​​an anime Scooby Doo It’s just a dream right now, the latest show based on the franchise, Velma, has had a mixed reception.

On the Rotten Tomatoes site it suffered from review bombing and has an average of just 6%. However, the specialized critics did not receive it well either.

On the same site it has 50% with 28 reviews from various media that are not convinced of what it offers to the public.

Font: Twitter (@Jourd4n_).

Despite the above, it seems that the series will get at least a second season. HBO Max has not officially confirmed it. Actually, the information comes from the Entertainment Identifiers Registry (EIDR) website, where it is listed.

But as fickle as Warner Bros. Discovery is, perhaps it’s best to wait for an official report. What is certain is that at the moment there are no details regarding its audience rating.

In addition to Scooby Doo we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.