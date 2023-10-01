Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez He became the undisputed winner in last Sunday’s fight against Jermell Charlo from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States, and his victory was celebrated in style by the Mexicans.

One of the topics they talked about the most, in addition to the arduous fight they had in the ring, was what the tattoo that the Mexican boxer has on his back, because during the event he ended up stealing everyone’s attention.

It is no surprise to anyone that Saúl Álvarez is a big fan of tattoos and that is why more than a dozen have been made, including the one that attracts the most attention when he is bare-chested and it is a phrase that has managed to reach the hearts of his followers.

“Destiny is not a matter of chance. It’s a matter of choice. Life is hard but never give up. Keep on fighting & always believe in yourself to achieve your dreams,” reads the tattoo on El Canelo’s back.

The Spanish translation of this phrase is: “Destiny is not a matter of luck, It is a matter of choice. Life is hard, but you never have to give up. “You have to keep fighting and you always have to believe in yourself to achieve your dreams.”

This is what Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez’s tattoo that everyone is talking about says

There is no doubt that El Canelo’s popular tattoo is a reflection of his life, his past and how he achieved total success by pursuing his dreams without ever giving up, which has come to inspire many of his followers.

