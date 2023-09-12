sailor Moon, one of the most beloved works of manga and anime of all time, continues to conquer hearts around the world. Its cultural impact is undeniable, even rivaling the iconic series dragon ball in terms of affection and devotion from fans.

What is even more amazing is that, despite the passage of years, the popularity of sailor Moon It doesn’t seem to decrease at all. This phenomenon extends not only to the original series, but also to its numerous films and spin-offs, demonstrating the enduring relevance of this franchise.

In an interesting phenomenon of cultural convergence, the universes of sailor Moon and disney They have found a common point in the collective imagination of fans. The recurring question has been: What would the characters of sailor Moon if they were part of the universe disney? Thanks to the advanced technology of artificial intelligencewe can stop imagining and get answers in the blink of an eye.

The images generated show the beloved characters of sailor Moon adapted to the distinctive style of disney. The results are astonishing and captivating, fusing the magical and enchanting essence of sailor Moon with the timeless aesthetics of the characters of disney. This combination creates a unique visual experience that is sure to delight fans of both franchises.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: I think in this case it was not completely achieved, but you can see the idea, I think it is one of the cases where a human designer or artist could fine-tune the results of this mixture of styles.