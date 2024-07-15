Figure manufacturer Kotobukiya shared new photos and even a video of its new Sadako figure from the film series Ringuwhich is adapted in the West as The Ring. He also shared new details about this collector’s item.

As we mentioned previously, it belongs to the Bishoujo line, whose designs are by the artist Shunya Yamashita, and specifically in its version based on horror icons.

The idea behind this Bishoujo Sadako figure is to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this line of figures. Although these figures usually don’t have extra parts, this PVC figure is different.

This one features an alternate face part. The normal one shows her with her face completely covered by her long, black hair, but with the additional section, one of her eyes can be seen. So fans can customize her.

Fountain: Kotobukiya.

On July 9, 2024, Kotobukiya published a video where you can see a little more of this Sadako figure from Bishoujo. It has a 1/7 scale, and its height is around 170 mm. As with other items, it comes fully painted.

Reservations are already open and the price is 19,800 yen, which is around $2,229 Mexican pesos. This is a normal price for a figure of this type.

Where can you get this Sadako figure from Kotobukiya? Directly from the company’s store. However, their products are usually very well distributed worldwide.

Fountain: Kotobukiya.

So, at the moment, various retailers already have it in their catalogues. This applies to both Japan and the United States and other countries. Its release date is March 2025, so if you want to get your hands on it, this is your chance.

