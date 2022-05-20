We all have some kind of preference when it comes to watching live action adaptations. Fans constantly debate who would be the perfect actor for a certain character. In the past, these were discussions that fell on deaf ears, as the big studios already had plans in mind. However, this has changed in recent years. In this way, recently began to emerge a petition to cast Ryan Gosling as the one in charge of interpreting Not going in the MCU.

After John Krasinski’s appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that fans have asked for years, it seems that any request could come true. In this way, the artist known as Clements.Ink recently shared an illustration of Ryan Gosling in the role of Nova.one of the heroes of the MCU that could reach the big screen in the future.

Although there is no official information at the moment, previous reports have indicated that a Nova film would go into production at some point next year. This tape would be focused on a survivor of Thanos’ attack on Xandar. The information also mentioned a Fantastic Four movie, Thunderbolts, and a Wakanda series for Disney+. Considering that one of these projects has already been confirmed, it seems that it is only a matter of seeing Nova in the MCU.

In related topics, it has been leaked when it will arrive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Disney+. Similarly, Marvel’s Wolverine It already has a new creative director.

The idea of ​​a Nova movie is something that fans have been waiting for years. With movies like The Marvels Thor: Love and Thunder Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 In the future, there’s a chance we’ll see this character first as a cameo in the MCU, eventually having his own adventure. With a thousand projects in development at Marvel Studios, there’s still some time to go before we hear anything clear.

