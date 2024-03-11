A Tesla customer experienced first-hand what happens when you try to sell a Cybertruck.

We all know Ferrari's blacklisting practices: if you do something they don't like, you lose your Ferrari customer. We now also see such a blacklist with a slightly less prestigious brand, namely Tesla. Elon Musk doesn't want you to flip your Cybertruck.

We already knew that the purchase contract contained something about reselling your Cybertruck. However, we now also have a story from practice. A member of the Cyber ​​Truck Owners Club experienced what exactly happens when you try to flip a brand new Cybertruck.

So that was the following: after the best man had put his Cybertruck up for sale, he received a message that his other two reservations had been cancelled. He did get his money back ($350 per reservation). However, the flipper was warned that he will NOT get his money back next time. And he doesn't get the car either.

The Cybertruck in question had not even been sold yet. The owner has not yet made a cent of profit, but is now on the blacklist at Tesla. That shouldn't be a surprise, because the fine print states that you are not allowed to use the Cybertruck to attempt to sell. It therefore does not matter whether the car is sold.

The same fine print also states that you can be fined up to $50,000. The customer in question has not yet reported this. Who knows, maybe that fine will follow once he has actually sold the Cybertruck. So he better make sure he makes more than 50k profit.

