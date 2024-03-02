Home page World

Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub are on the run. The authorities are publishing current photos and asking the public for support.

Verden – The former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was just arrested in Berlin. The Verden public prosecutor's office and the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office (LKA) are now searching all the more intensively their alleged accomplices Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Straub. The authorities have now published current photos that most likely show Garweg.

New pictures of RAF terrorist Burkhard Garweg published: Is the manhunt now a success?

In the pictures you can see a man sitting on the sofa between two dogs and eating noodles. They show him looking into the camera in a hoodie and hoodie or bending down to one of his dogs. Everyday photos taken between 2021 and 2024. The public prosecutor's office and the State Criminal Police Office also published some close-up photos of three dogs – whether the animals belong to RAF terrorist Garweg is the subject of the ongoing investigation. After Klette's arrest, both authorities said they assumed that Straub and Garweg were also in Berlin.

Probably Burkhard Garweg with three dogs. © LKA Lower Saxony/Verden Public Prosecutor’s Office

Garweg and Straub still wanted for attempted murder and aggravated robbery

According to current findings, it cannot be ruled out that the former Red Army Faction supporters Burkhard Garweg and Daniela Klette had personal and direct contact with each other. The Verden public prosecutor's office has been investigating Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub since 2015.

The charges include attempted murder and a series of attempted and completed aggravated robberies that took place between 1999 and 2016. The crime scenes were in Bochum-Wattenscheid, Stuhr near Bremen, Wolfsburg and Cremlingen, among others. The authorities did not publish any new photos of Straub.

The LKA publishes new images in the search for Burkhard Garweg. (Photomontage) © LKA Lower Saxony/Verden Public Prosecutor's Office

Police ask for help

The LKA Lower Saxony urgently warns the population not to confront the wanted ex-RAF terrorists themselves, as they may be armed. Information about the whereabouts of Burkhard Garweg, particularly in relation to the dogs pictured, or about his alleged accomplice Ernst-Volker Staub, is available from the LKA Lower Saxony on 0511 9873-7400 or any other police station. (jh)

