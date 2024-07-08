In 1994 there was talk of an agreement between Nintendo and Sony to create the perfect console with CD-ROM implementation, an agreement that unfortunately could not be reached due to the fact that there were details in the small print that did not seem right to the owners of MarioHowever, there are people who imagine a world where that deal was closed, and therefore, many of the Big N’s franchises could have had a very interesting destiny because of what the compact discs offered.

A user on the platform Twitter shared some pretty striking art, in which he shows us what the versions of Pokémon Red and Blue of having come out on the device that was the result of the union of both companies, having on its side the benefits of three dimensions. In fact, the appearance that was given to it is somewhat similar to that of Mega Man Legends, game that uses polygons but also a cartoon style that was very popular at the time.

You can see it here:

If the Nintendo Playstation had existed, these would be the Pokemon CD-ROM.💿 pic.twitter.com/3Qdbz9alpJ — ZEOARTS (@zeolandia) December 2, 2022

Here is the description of the originals:

Pokémon Red and Blue are the first video games in the Pokémon series, developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy handheld console. Initially released in Japan in 1996 as Pokémon Red and Green, the Red and Blue versions came to North America in 1998, Europe in 1999, and other regions shortly thereafter. They laid the groundwork for all future games in the series, introducing key concepts such as catching, training, and evolving Pokémon, as well as battling and trading. The games were a massive success, spawning a global franchise that includes additional video games, an anime series, films, trading cards, and a wide variety of spin-off merchandise. Not only did they revolutionize the RPG and handheld video game genre, but they also had a significant impact on popular culture in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

For now, the possibility of playing them legally is zero.

Author’s note: It actually looks great on this console, but I still find the magic of the originals better, since its origins were portable and the essence is still there somehow. After all, Switch is a hybrid.