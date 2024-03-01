The image of what it looks like is going viral on social networks. Pablo Cruz as Roberto Gomez Bolaños, ChespiritoWell, as many already know, Digital MAX would be producing the bioseries Wanting without wanting of the late actor who was one of the great masters of Mexican television thanks to El Chavo del Ocho.

If you check the networks you can see how Pablo Cruz Both Roberto Gómez Bolaños and El Chavo del 8 appear characterized, as some scenes appear remembering the episode where the cast goes to Acapulco, which has caused all kinds of reactions on social networks, since many like the characterization, but others not so much. , since there are those who claim that the actor is too tall for the role.

For those who don't know Pablo Cruz He is a 40-year-old actor originally from Mexico City and became the protagonist of the bioseries Wanting without wantingwhich has received criticism of all kinds, since many fans of the now-defunct program were already expecting something related to Roberto Gómez Bolaños, who always caused a stir for his white comedy.

Pablo Cruz as El Chavo del 8 in the bioseries/Instagram

“Fiu fiu! What a good look I didn't even recognize you… now that you're going out, count!”, “Pablo, nice to meet you! I congratulate you on how you carry your networks. I would like to make you a proposal, when you can write to me”, “Nothing that see with the original character… What a disappointment”, “He is a very good actor, I am sure he will do a very good role”, “It looks interesting, I hope to see it and that it is totally the true story of this great actor”, the networks write when they see it .

It is worth mentioning that the story of Roberto Gómez is full of many amazing things, since his program was one of the most popular in all of Latin America, although in his private life he was also in total drama such as his relationship with his first marriage, as well as all a life ahead with Florinda Meza.

