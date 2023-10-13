As soon as she saw it, Oprah Winfrey fell in love with the neo-Georgian style estate that is now her mansion. The driver attended a meeting at the property in Montecito, California, as a guest, and immediately decided to buy it. Without thinking much, she asked the then owners what the asking price was and, In June 2001, he signed a check for US$52,000,000.

The mansion, which offers views of both the mountains and the sea, was owned by Robert Veloz and his wife Marlene. The industrial entrepreneur acquired it in 1998 for US$14,000,000.. The previous owners were John and Eloise Bacon, who purchased the land in 1934.

Over time, Oprah has expanded the property from 17 hectares to 28 by purchasing some adjacent land.like the former house of actor Jeff Bridges, for which she paid US$7,000,000 in 2016. With a huge mansion in the center and surrounded by beautiful gardens and green areas, the host lovingly refers to her mansion in Montencito as “The land fiancee”.

Oprah's "The Promised Land" extends over a 28-hectare plot of land.

How is Oprah Winfrey’s mansion decorated?



The host values ​​her family and friends more than anything in the world, so in the lobby He designated a special space for portraits of his loved ones and photos that remind him of his great achievements. This gives a homely touch to the place and gives a feeling of familiarity to those who arrive.

Since Oprah likes to receive guests and make them feel at home, she expanded her kitchen to add a social space, since she noticed that whenever someone came to visit her, they ended up chatting in the dining room. After a small remodel, it now has a huge island in the middle of the kitchen.

In order to hold large meetings, Winfrey chose a polished wooden dining room for twelve peoplewhich is imposed in a room with classic details such as a lamp and a gold-framed mirror.

Besides, The house has a huge librarywhich Oprah has managed to set up as a comfortable and cozy reading room, where a classic chair coexists with a comfortable and soft sofa, perfect for spending the afternoon reading, one of the host’s favorite activities.

The library accumulates several hundred books, since Oprah loves to read.

The house also has a living room and a tea room, which she famously created after remodeling a shed. It now has a space adorned with wicker armchairs, specifically placed to contemplate the incredible view of the garden and enjoy nature.