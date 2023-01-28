This is what NFL players are paid to play in the conference finals

The NFL is the most popular professional American football league in the United States, and its playoff games are highly anticipated by fans of the league.

Because, the prestige that these conference finals have makes NFL players receive a differential salary for playing. The exact amount varies depending on several factors.

And precisely this weekend these last dates will take place, where the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs, while the San Francisco 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Stadium.

Although NFL players are hired under a collective bargaining agreement with the league, The striking thing about playing these finals is that there is a financial reward for each round they won. since they made it to the playoffs.

This is how the earnings of the teams that got their pass to the final were as follows:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: $162,000 USD



2. Philadelphia Eagles: $162,000 USD

3. Kansas City Chiefs: $157,000 USD

4. San Francisco 49ers: $157,000 USD

In the conference finals, players on the losing teams receive $22,000 per game. It is important to mention that this additional payment does not apply to players who do not play in the playoffs, although they are active members of the team during the regular season.

