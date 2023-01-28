This is what NFL players are paid to play in the conference finals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
damar hamlin
damar hamlin
Team earnings vary depending on whether they got a ticket to the NFL Finals.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The NFL is the most popular professional American football league in the United States, and its playoff games are highly anticipated by fans of the league.
Because, the prestige that these conference finals have makes NFL players receive a differential salary for playing. The exact amount varies depending on several factors.
(Also read: Shakira threw out the tenants and Piqué was the victim, an unpublished story).
And precisely this weekend these last dates will take place, where the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs, while the San Francisco 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Stadium.
Although NFL players are hired under a collective bargaining agreement with the league, The striking thing about playing these finals is that there is a financial reward for each round they won. since they made it to the playoffs.
(We suggest: Nairo Quintana, what’s wrong? Reversal and lapses in just a few hours).
This is how the earnings of the teams that got their pass to the final were as follows:
1. Cincinnati Bengals: $162,000 USD
2. Philadelphia Eagles: $162,000 USD
3. Kansas City Chiefs: $157,000 USD
4. San Francisco 49ers: $157,000 USD
(Also: The unusual letter a student gave to his teacher for changing his position.)
In the conference finals, players on the losing teams receive $22,000 per game. It is important to mention that this additional payment does not apply to players who do not play in the playoffs, although they are active members of the team during the regular season.
WEATHER TRENDS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#NFL #players #paid #play #conference #finals
Leave a Reply