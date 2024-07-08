Electrification has had a major impact on cars on the track as well as on the road. F1 has hybrid engines and there is a completely electric Formula class (which will soon switch to hydrogen). Electric engines are also becoming more important in race cars in America. The Indycar experienced its first race with hybrid engines last weekend and NASCAR presents the crossover above as an electric example for the future.

NASCAR announces its partnership with electrical engineering company ABB with the ‘EV Prototype’. The company is working with NASCAR to achieve its goals in the areas of sustainability and electrification. “The goal of the NASCAR and ABB partnership is to push the boundaries of electric technology, from EV racing to transportation to the factory,” said ABB Vice Chairman Ralph Donati.

Is NASCAR Going Electric?

It all sounds like a push to make NASCAR electric, but it’s not there yet. “While NASCAR is committed to the historic role of the internal combustion engine in racing, it is also committed to decarbonizing its operations and reducing its own carbon footprint to zero across all of its core activities by 2035 through electrification and innovative solutions,” the organization behind the racing series writes.

The prototype built to celebrate NASCAR’s kind of electrification was developed by NASCAR, Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. It has one electric motor up front and two in the back. Together, they produce 1,000 kW of power, or 1,360 horsepower. The motors draw power from a 78-kWh water-cooled battery. Braking force can be regenerated to provide extra power to the battery. We’re curious to see what NASCAR fans think of the EV stock cars.