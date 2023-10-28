In the early hours of this Saturday, October 28, the Movistar Team confirmed the return of Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana, after his departure from Arkea-Samsic and disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France.

Quintana left Movistar at the end of 2019, but his return was an open secret. In that team, the rider obtained 39 wins, the last of them, the second stage of the 2019 Vuelta a España.

Given the confirmation this Saturday, in a video shared by the Movistar Team on X, The man from Boyacá spoke directly to the camera: “I’m excited to come home. It’s been a difficult year. Days without sleep, many days of enormous sacrifice, getting on the bike and trying to walk forward, rain or shine. But it has been worth it,” he began by saying.

I thank Movistar Team, Telefónica and the team, the entire team, for this great opportunity, which I have been waiting for for so long.

Then, he assured that he was going to do his best to contribute his talent to Movistar: “I am not going to waste the opportunity. I know the values ​​of the team, the values ​​of the sport. “I’m going to give my all to do well and I want to contribute to the team to obtain the best results.”



He also thanked the team for allowing him to return: “I thank Movistar Team, Telefónica and the team, the entire team, for this great opportunity, which I have been waiting for for so long. With my heart, with my legs, I’m going to give everything, for them and for the fans.”

“I hope this cycle is very successful for the team,” he ended up saying.

It should be remembered that Quintana was disqualified from the Tour de France in 2022 after the substance tramadol, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), was found in his blood tests. However, the substance was not considered prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the cyclist was not considered an offender.

