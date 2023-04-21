Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero not only did it bring back the Red Ribbon Army, it also introduced some wild new transformations to the shonen series. Both Gohan and Piccolo received their respective forms in Gohan. Beast and Piccolo Orange, giving them the power boost they needed to defeat both the Red Ribbon Army, the Gamma Brothers, and Cell Max. Now, a fan artist imagined what Gohan’s mother might have looked like if she had achieved the same transformation and found her own.”Beast mode“.

Gohan’s new transformation was unleashed in a scene that was somewhat similar to Goku’s son getting the Super Saiyan 2 transformation, letting his rage come to a head and achieving the form of Beast. While we haven’t had much of a chance to explore Gohan Beast, the manga is currently telling the story of the last film and adding new details to the plot. Maybe, when we see Gohan’s debut Beast In the manga, we’ll learn more about the new transformation and whether this is a form unique to Gohan himself or whether other Saiyans might be able to turn his hair gray in the future of the franchise.

Unfortunately, despite everyone in his family having the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan, Milk hasn’t been able to keep up with the boys in his clan. Although Goku’s partner was a factor to take into account in the original series of dragonballmanaging to fight hand to hand with Goku, has been left behind in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super respectively. Fortunately, one fan artist has managed to imagine what Milk could look like with the latest transformation of his eldest son so far.

the humans of dragonball have received some special attention in Dragon Ball Super. The Tournament of Power and Moro Arcs specifically gave characters like Master Roshi, Krillin, and Tenshinhan something to do. Perhaps one day, the shonen series will give human Z-Fighters a much-needed power boost with a transformation unique to them.

Via: comic book