The world of aviation is one that has captivated thousands of people around the world. However, becoming a pilot is not an easy job, and some of the barriers that get in the way are capable of keeping the public away. Thus, Microsoft Flight Simulator has become an entrance so that all those with enough interest can take their first step in this world.

Thus, we recently had the opportunity to speak with Tyson Weinert, President and CEO of the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, to discuss What Microsoft Flight Simulator has brought the world of aviation closer to more people. This was what he told us:

“Microsoft Flight Simulator, especially the 40th Anniversary Edition, will connect dots that historically people may not have connected. If you think about the mental barriers we had, like not having money for a PC experience, a lot of people now have an Xbox, and there’s even a version that you can play on your phone. The idea that you have a taste of this helps accessibility, and builds interest. My hope is that advances in aviation will be an entry point. If we increase interest in aviation, we will be able to include people who perhaps could not have been included”.

Since its release, Microsoft Flight Simulator has been lauded for being one of the best sims in recent years, and with each new update, especially the 40th Anniversary one, It’s clear that Asobo Studio has done a fantastic job of bringing this experience to more and more people.

Via. Atomix