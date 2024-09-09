A few days ago it was revealed that a new collaboration in the Happy Meal would be arriving shortly. McDonald’s, in which Mario Kart joins this children’s fast food pack with collectible toys that kids and adults will want to have in their collection. In fact, it recently went on sale, and users who were able to buy it have shown what the cover looks like and also the characters that will come inside the package.

First of all, we can see that on the cardboard we have the main character of the franchise, where they already show us how his plastic figure will look like, having marked differences compared to previous times that this type of collaboration has already taken place. Then they confirm all the available figures, these are: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Toad, Toadette, Rose Gold Peach and Golden Mario. All will be included when purchasing a box.

You can see everything here:

Watch out for the new happy meal from #MarioKart in Australia. #NintendoWorld pic.twitter.com/eiWodnsJWg — Nintendo World (@revistacn) September 9, 2024

The promotion of Mario Kart in the McDonald’s Happy Meal has generated excitement among fans, but for now it is exclusive to Australia. The toys from the iconic franchise Nintendo They will be available in that country for a limited time, which has caused expectations in other markets that await their possible arrival.

It is not ruled out that this promotion will reach Mexico in the future, since Mario has been part of various promotional campaigns in the country. Over the years, we have seen products related to Super Mario in various fast food chains and other sectors. If the campaign is successful in Australia, it could be expanded to other territories, and our country would not be an exception.

We will have to wait for an official statement from the companies.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: Some of the toys look recycled from other releases, but they seem to have been slightly improved to make them stand out. So we’ll have to hunt them down if they are confirmed for Mexico.