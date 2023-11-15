Fans could also submit designs for Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 car for the last of the three American F1 races. More than 24,000 people did that, and the best – according to Red Bull – is this purple color scheme. With this livery as it is called, English for ‘colour scheme’, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will drive during the Las Vegas GP. We don’t need to tell you where the design inspiration comes from, right?

Unlike the modified jackets for the American GP and Miami GP, the entire car, the RB19, has been included in the design. With the previous color schemes, only the flanks were changed and it seemed like a bit of a half-baked job. Now only the red bull remains on the hood and even the wheels get a special touch. The wheels are not part of the winning design, but for a sponsor who wants you to give them a lot of money, so that you get something back every now and then. That principle is called gambling, but that’s another story.

By the way, the winning design was created by Lindsay Palmer. She was therefore invited to the Red Bull factory when the special design was being fitted. Red Bull will also fly Ms. Palmer to Las Vegas to see her design creation at work. Not a bad reward for a nice car drawing. We will certainly see whether Max Verstappen can achieve his eighteenth victory of the season in Las Vegas with this car.