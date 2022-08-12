Officially Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has come out in pcan announcement that surprised locals and strangers in its day, given that it is one of the most striking exclusives for Playstation 4. And now, we couldn’t miss watching comparative videos that show us the capacities that the first adventure of this game can reach. peter parker of Insomniac Games.

Those who have led to different resolutions this version is neither more nor less than Digital Foundry, youtube channel that normally makes comparisons and optimizations of different video games. Revealing that the game can go up to 4K resolution and beyond 60 frames per second, depending on the graphics card used.

Here you can see the video:

It has also been found that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in pc It has different interesting configurations such as sacrificing graphics for more frames per second, also sacrificing frames for graphics. In addition, the super widescreen is added, this for people who have a monitor with the same feature.

Remember that the title can now be purchased at Steam Y Epic Games Store.

Via: Digital Foundry