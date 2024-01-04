While Rigoberto Uran He continues to prepare his last season as a professional cyclist, the novel that was made about his life is ready to continue rolling.

(Government blames Panam Sports and says it is surprised after losing the Pan American Games).

(President Petro seeks responsibility for the loss of the 2027 Pan American Games).

'Rigo' has become a hit on Colombian television and in these first days of January 2024 it has gone on hiatus due to the holidays.

Their characters have become iconic and have been 'responsible' for showing the different faces and episodes that the life of the runner-up of the Giro d'Italia 2013 and 2014 and the Tour de France in 2017.

Little is known

Urán has always remained close to his close family, to Arecelly, his mother, and Martha, his dear sister, as he has shown in several publications in which he has shared photographs of both.

She is shy, speaks little and rarely shows herself on social media. Martha has always been Rigoberto's darling and 'has given his life' for her.

(Piqué and Clara Chía collapse their plans and cancel their wedding in 2024: Shakira's fault?).

She graduated in 2017 and Rigoberto gave her a car, but the information about her personality and her life, separate from 'Rigo', is very little. She is a very reserved woman.

SPORTS