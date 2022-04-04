Last year there was a kind of trend to represent different anime characters with real world appearances. It was the turn of dragon ball characters already Deku from My Hero Academia. Now the most recent recipient of this treatment is Marin Kitagawa.

She is the protagonist of the successful manga and anime My Dress Up Darling. Obviously with such great fame experiments by some creative fans had to come. One of them used various digital tools to give us the version of Marin Kitagawa of meat and bone. Here we share them.

Marin Kitagawa already has a flesh and blood version

This creation about Marin Kitagawa was made by a user Reddit known as gabrielxdesign. Throughout her time on that network she shared several of his works to give different anime characters real-life counterparts. the protagonist of My Dress Up Darling it’s just the most recent.

According to him, he created it using Photoshop and Portrait Pro. In addition to that he had the help of artificial intelligence to find images that best represented his facial structure. The result is quite curious, since it is surely not what many would think it would look like Marine Kitagawa. Here we leave them.

Its creator mentions that he had a kind of dispute with artificial intelligence. Despite the fact that this indicated that it was a person with Asian features, he did not consider her that way. Although he admits that perhaps the makeup he wears Marin Kitagawa is the one that made him doubt.

He also added that only 30% of his hair is based on a real image. The rest was created entirely with digital processes. It seems that your Marin Kitagawa He already has his fans, as several comments speak highly of his work. Someone even told her that she would believe her if she told her that the anime was based on the girl in the picture. What do you think?

