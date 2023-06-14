Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Swimming accidents in rivers and lakes are increasing. But what makes the waters so dangerous? The DLRG identifies problems and provides assistance.

Munich – Again and again there are fatal swimming accidents. As recently as Tuesday, June 13, a 3-year-old German boy drowned in a swimming pool on Lake Garda. However, rivers and lakes are particularly dangerous – the number of swimming accidents is increasing there.

Swimming accidents in Germany: more and more fatal swimming accidents in rivers and lakes

Especially in the summertime, reports of swimming accidents are piling up – some of them are fatal. As the German Life Saving Society (DLRG), at least 355 people drowned in Germany in 2022. In 2021, fewer than 300 people died while bathing in the Federal Republic. DLRG President Ute Vogt said that “for the first time in four years we have recorded an increase in fatal accidents in the water.”

The DLRG has been rescuing people since 1913 – but fatal swimming accidents are increasing. © Gottfried Czepluch/Imago

According to Vogt, one problem is people who go swimming in unguarded lakes and rivers. The number of those increased significantly in the first “summer without significant corona-related restrictions”. Almost 87 percent of the fatal accidents recorded in 2022 occurred in inland waterways. 147 people drowned in lakes, 105 in rivers. DLRG President Vogt recommends “not to go swimming in unguarded waters and not to act carelessly with a view to the bathing season.”

Swimming accidents in Germany: Why is swimming in rivers so dangerous?

In rivers, the main problem is the current, which many bathers underestimate. “You can see the waves, but you can’t fully assess the current. Under the water surface, this is significantly stronger than on the surface,” said Felix Nassen, current rescuer of the DLRG on the show explosive. The depth of the water can also be problematic. Jumping into unfamiliar rivers should therefore be taken with caution, as should dives.

This is how many fatal swimming accidents there were in 2022 compared to the previous year:

Flow 105 95 lake 147 120 Pond 22 11 sea 18 26 channel 19 16 stream 15 8th Swimming pool 13 7

People who are being swept away by a current should not attempt to swim against it. The DLRG recommends letting yourself drift and trying to come to shore slowly, diagonally and with the current. Even if you feel like you’re drifting a little too far, it’s the safest way to reach shore. Swimming against the current simply takes too much strength. Bathers should also try to draw attention to themselves in the water.

Fatal swimming accidents in German rivers and lakes are increasing

Fatal swimming accidents in lakes are also increasing. In 2021 there were still 95, in 2022 there were already 105 people who drowned in a lake. According to the DLRG, the different water temperatures are particularly dangerous there. Below the water surface, the water can be significantly colder than above because the sun heats the water there in summer. This can lead to circulatory problems in some people. Aquatic plants can also become a problem in lakes where bathers get caught.

Non-swimmers are still the largest risk group. According to a survey by the DLRG, the number of non-swimmers of primary school age has doubled from ten to 20 percent. “Just as boys and girls learn to read, write and do arithmetic, they also have to learn to swim,” said DLRG President Vogt. On average, people with a low level of formal education, people over 60 and people with a migration background can swim less safely.