Franchise news dragonball It is quite diverse, since there is currently a manga in production, video games that promise a lot for fans, and even spin off programs that mix their universe. That same thing has made people take their imaginations to fly in terms of works of art where they choose transformations for characters.

Recently, an Instagram artist known as Hsuan_diamondhas developed an art in which you can see how the character of Majin boo in its thin version, but with the aesthetic phase having absorbed Trunks from the future. That although the followers can remember, it was established that the warrior ended with Dabura and Babidi as soon as he found out about his plan.

Here you can see it:

In the illustration you can see the character share characteristics of Trunksand what is most obvious is his iconic purple jacket in which he is seen present in almost the entire saga of Cell. Also, he carries with him the iconic sword that he has used to defeat important enemies, including himself. frieza and recently with zamasu.

This character has been so loved that he even returned at the time for Dragon Ball Super with the saga of Black Gokuthere is also a DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Dedicated to your future. In this game we manage half Saiyans, this with the aim of saving the future from the androids created by the army of the red patrol.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters, especially since he is one of the most sensible in the work and goes straight to the point before a greater threat is present. Unlike Goku and Vegeta, he doesn’t give his enemies an advantage.