Argentina beat France on penalties after drawing 2-2 in normal time and 3-3 after two extra periods at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Macron revealed to French radio “RMC” the details of what he said to Mbappe after the end of the match.

He stated, “I told him that he is only 24 years old. He was the top scorer for this version of the World Cup, as he won the previous version, and reached the final match. I was sad like him.”

He continued, “I also told him that he made us very proud, and that in the end we lost a football match. It’s okay. It’s sport.”

“Frankly speaking, I am not in the best position to comfort people, because I was at least as sad as he was,” the French president said.

Macron confirmed that he would receive, at a later time, the national team’s players in the Elysee, but without specifying a date for that.