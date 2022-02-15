In 1990 Lourdes Munguia Today, 61 years old, she was chosen to star in the telenovela Destino alongside Juan Ferrara, where she marked a generation, because she continues to be remembered on social networks for this participation where many have noticed that time does not pass over this beautiful woman.

In the plot, Lourdes Munguía played Cecilia Jiménez, a very shy young woman who witnessed an atrocity, because the millionaire’s son Claudio de la Mora throws himself out of a building, so the girl makes friends with him, which leads to to a path full of controversies which both have to face.

Although things get difficult because in the plot Cecilia Jiménez is abused, the millionaire Claudio de la Mora offers her his support by giving the last name to the son who is expecting the fruit of said attack, he also marries her, but it is at that point where the things get worse for the protagonist, because more than one wants to get her out of the new world she is about to enter.

As expected, the fans remember not only the character of the Mexican actress, but also the looks which look very good on her, as if that were not enough, the users remembered the time when they ran home to see said melodrama which put everyone with the square eye of suspense.

“I used to watch this telenovela when I was a teenager and I was crazy about Juan Ferrara haha ​​what a time it was”, “Pd I missed the chapter when Claudio and Cecilia got married and went on their honeymoon ahhh I had to go to a school event and I missed it, I hope you’ll find it some day”, write the fans when remembering the beautiful dream soap opera.

Today Lourdes Munguía has everyone with a square eye for a strong reason and that is that, as was said before, she continues to impress everyone with that well-preserved beauty that is charged thanks to exercise, in addition to eating very well, because she loves to take care of that figure eating properly, in addition to drinking water.

