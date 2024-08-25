It was Lionel Messi’s turn, who was the highest rated player a few years ago. The Inter Miami captain has 79 in speed, 85 in striking, 87 in passing, 92 in dribbling, 33 in defending and finally 64 in physicality.

His base card is an “AT” or false number nine. He could line up as the number ten in EAFC 25. Neymar Jr also received five stars for his technical skills and poor balance. His speed is 85, his shooting quality is set at 79 and his passing is 92 in part.

🚨 Official letters from Messi & Neymar (🤡) on FC 25. pic.twitter.com/1i6mAiY5cc — MORDU2FUT (@Mordu2FUT) August 25, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his statistics drop significantly over the past two years. His move to Al-Nassr coincided with this decline in the last two editions of the football simulation game.