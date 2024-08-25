We have recently learned the cards and the first statistics of Lionel Messi and Neymar in the new version of EAFCBoth were highlighted by the video game publisher.
The new version of EAFC is coming out at the end of September. The first cards for the best players in the world are starting to be revealed.
It was Lionel Messi’s turn, who was the highest rated player a few years ago. The Inter Miami captain has 79 in speed, 85 in striking, 87 in passing, 92 in dribbling, 33 in defending and finally 64 in physicality.
His base card is an “AT” or false number nine. He could line up as the number ten in EAFC 25. Neymar Jr also received five stars for his technical skills and poor balance. His speed is 85, his shooting quality is set at 79 and his passing is 92 in part.
Both Messi and Neymar have seen their statistics decline year after year. The Argentine international lost in general terms just like his Brazilian friend. “Ney” barely played last season but the editorial team has not decided to punish him.
Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his statistics drop significantly over the past two years. His move to Al-Nassr coincided with this decline in the last two editions of the football simulation game.
