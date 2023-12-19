After the north, Israel is now also bombing the south of Gaza. The place where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians previously fled. It leads to an untenable situation: there is hardly any clean water or food and diseases are breaking out everywhere, says former Israel correspondent Derk Walters. Where else can Gazans go?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Read further

Rabies, hunger, one doctor for every seven thousand people: what does 'safe' mean in Gaza?

International support for Israel is crumbling – even in the United States

Displaced people in Gaza ravaged by air strikes, food shortages and severe weather

'The punishment after October 7 must be severe enough so that they don't do it again'

Guest: Derk Walters Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Iris Verhulsdonk & Ignace Schoot Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Said Khatib/AFP