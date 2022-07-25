Leslie Castillo, Well-known model and former television host, she is currently away from the spotlight. She became known in entertainment for her brief romance with Mauricio Diez Canseco, in 2010. Both almost got married, but the relationship ended when it came to light that the young woman had invited a cameraman to her apartment without the pizza chef knowing.

They broke up, but got back together shortly after. However, they decided to break up again and remain friends. In 2019, she began an affair with a mining businessman and they went to live in Arequipa, where they began the construction of her mansion.

The former figure of the show married her new partner and they had a daughter. Together with her little girl, they began to live in the luxurious house.

He was in the United States for a while, but in 2021 he returned to Peru and settled again in the city of Arequipa.

This is the house of Lesly Castillo in the White City

Lesly Castillo opened the doors of her home for the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”, to which she showed the different rooms of the home located in the well-known Ciudad Blanca. The house has a majestic view of the Misti.

Living room and dining room

The living room is large and airy, with a stone fireplace and ‘L’ shaped furniture. The walls have warm tones, and in one part of the common area there is a black piano, which is used by the singer to compose some songs.

The dining room has a table that can seat up to 10 people. It has a shelf to store cups and glasses. In addition, it has a window that offers a view of the garden.

Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the accessorized areas. Loaded with appliances, it has an American style. The space is small, but it has the basic utensils.

Bedrooms

The main bedroom has a spacious closet, where the artist keeps her clothes and shoes. Next to the room, is the room of her little girl.

‘Bunker’ and patio

One of the most striking spaces is the ‘bunker’, which is nothing more than a game room with a cabinet full of drinks, a bar and a laundry room.

The patio of the house has green areas and a swimming pool. In this area, he holds events when he has family or friends visiting.

The model impressed her partner Albert Mota with a lavish celebration at his home located in the White City. The influencer spread images of the decoration and the large space that she set up in her garden for the special event. “Surprise for my husband for his birthday… I loved her; I chose this decoration for my husband”, commented Leslie Castillo.

Who Albert Motta, the husband of Lesly Castillo with whom he lives in the mansion?

Since 2016, Albert Motta and Lesly Castillo have been together and live in the “White City” of Arequipa. He is a successful businessman, born in that region, who is dedicated to the mining business.

In an interview, he said that in that year a strong friendship arose until reaching the altar. “He is my best friend and he became my husband. I am very much in love, my daughter and my husband changed my life, “she said on the Magaly Medina program.