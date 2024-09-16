Mexico’s Independence Day is usually celebrated with lots of food and spirit, however, we must remember that it was a very complicated time of arms for the population, and surely there was more than one champion of League of Legends who would have taken part in a guerrilla, with that in mind, we decided to ask WhatsApp’s Meta AI what some of the most popular characters in the LoL universe would look like if they took part in the Independence.

The results surprised us and they will surely shock you a little too, Had you ever imagined Jinx or Qiyana in much more Mexican and guerrilla aspects? WhatsApp’s Meta AI has.

We know that the champions of League of Legends There are quite a few, and of course, each one has its own touch, however, we cannot show you all of them, but we will show you the most popular ones anyway. We hope you find them interesting.

Of course, Kai’sa couldn’t avoid her dazzling look and Akali would keep her gaze fixed:

For her part, Vayne would maintain her swift demeanor:

Masked champions like Jhin also have their own mexa style:

Had you imagined Miss Fortune and Ahri like this? Our redhead looks determined, after all she is a marksman and Ahri could enjoy the escapes much more. Both champions of League of Legends They devour the hearts of players, their skills are very fun.

For their part, Ekko and Ezreal seem somewhere between amused and worried, right?

The Meta AI allowed us to see Jinx, one of the most daring champions of League of Legends celebrating in a unique way:

Garen and Qiyana are focused on the new path, what do you think?

This is what a couple of our national heroes (more revolutionary) would look like in anime format, would you watch an anime about the history of Mexico? After seeing this image, you would surely hesitate to hit next, right?

Well, would you join the Mexican battalion? League of Legends?

League of Legends: When is Arcane Season 2 coming out?

Arcane It is an animated series that is available on the Netflix platform.The story adapts the armed confrontation between Zaun and Piltover, a pair of sister cities but also enemies, due to the distinction of classes and opportunities.

The first season focused especially on a couple of very popular characters from the lore of League of Legends, the bond that unites Vi and Jinx. The second season will bring that part of the story of the enormous world of Riot Games to a close. However, a specific release date has not been announced, all we know is that will arrive with the celebration of the 2024 Worlds, in autumn.

