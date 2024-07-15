Europe and America already have their champions. On the same night that Spain was crowned champion against England in the Euro Cup, Argentina won against Colombia in the Copa America with only seven hours difference. Now, the winners of both tournaments will face each other in a single match that determines the big winner in the so-called Finalissima.

This is the second edition of this tournament that pits the champions of Europe and America against each other, organised jointly by UEFA and CONMEBOL. This event, which was previously played in 1985 and 1993 under the name of Copa Artemio Franchi, was recently resumed in 2022 and will have its second edition in 2025. The match does not yet have a confirmed date or venue, although it is expected to be played next summer, possibly in June on the American continent, in an emblematic stadium such as Wembley, where Argentina beat Italy in the previous round.

More information

In 2022, Argentina beat Italy by three goals, but Italy failed to score. In this edition, the tournament will pit Lionel Messi against young prospect Lamine Yamal in a single 90-minute match that will be played without extra time. If the match is still tied at the end of regulation time, it goes directly to penalties.

Messi, despite suffering an injury in the final, plans to continue playing for Argentina while continuing his career at Inter Miami. Lamine Yamal has expressed his excitement and dream of playing against Messi, a significant encounter given his admiration for the Argentine star.

The clash will take place before the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The 2025 Finalissima is a highlight of the football calendar, bringing together the champions of two continents.

