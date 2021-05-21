One of the main events of the manga and anime of Kimetsu no yaiba, and what happens at the beginning of the story, is the conversion of Nezuko kamado, the sister of Tanjiro, in demon.

All due to being infected by the blood of one of these creatures. Although he attacked his brother at first, he was able to stop himself in time. However, the process of controlling its nature took time. As far as it was seen in the animation, he has achieved a lot.

Nezuko has been strengthened throughout Kimetsu no Yaiba

His demonic instincts are now only unleashed when he sees someone in danger. When that happens, your strength and muscles are noticeably increased.

It is capable of killing a demon with a single blow, ripping its head off. He has also started to develop other skills, which was seen in the first season of the anime. Another one also appeared in the film, but we will not say which one. We know that not everyone has seen this film yet.

But something that has not been seen from Nezuko in anime it is another of its forms. That is when its fangs grow, it leaves aside its bamboo stalk that it carries in its mouth and a horn appears on the side of its head.

Its body is also covered with a design reminiscent of a vine or creeper. His fingernails turn almost into claws and a fierce expression appears on his face. It is as if it were a type state berserk or berserker, so to speak.

The Demonic Transformation has not appeared in the anime

Officially, it is known as Demonic Transformation or Demonic Transformation. Well, a more moderate version can be seen in the cosplay from kaezuko.cos.

As far as the suit is concerned, it is the same one that usually wears Nezuko kamado on Kimetsu no yaiba. It only opens a bit wider, allowing you to move more easily. As can be seen in the photo, a little paint and makeup helps to recreate the appearance of this demon in this state.

The horn design is not bad, and the cosplayer kept the long black hair of this character. It is an interpretation that takes into account the details.

Although as we mentioned before, this transformation has not yet been seen in the anime of Kimetsu no yaiba. Those who read this work will surely know when it will appear. Meanwhile, those who only watch anime will have to settle for similar interpretations.

