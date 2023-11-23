It may seem strange, but about 14 years ago one of the biggest failures of live action films was released, and of course we are talking about Dragon Ball Evolution, which we can consider as the pinnacle of worst films that adapt an anime to real life. And now that their respective years have passed, people want another attempt of this nature, or at least that’s what the fandom on the internet wants, they even want a popular actor in the lead role.

The people of the place known as Dragon Ball Exclusive has taken the time to use artificial intelligence, this in order to show us what the renowned Keanu Reeves In the role of Goku, with results that can attract quite a bit of attention. And the truth is that it doesn’t look bad at all, the only detail is its enemies like Frieza, who don’t seem to have the right way to transfer them to the big screen.

Here some images:

Now with the success of the series One Pieceit has been constantly requested that the live action adaptation of the saga of dragon ballbut this could also be a double-edged sword, since this same year the movie Knights of the Zodiac. So, it will be a matter of seeing which studio they can leave the franchise to, and what part of the narrative should be adapted or if it will be something completely original.

Remember that Evolution It is available in streaming.

Via: ACE

Editor’s note: I do not agree with launching a new live action Dragon Ball, because due to the design of some characters things are not going to turn out well. I still have nightmares about the more werewolf-like version of Osaru.