There are only a few days left until the 5th anniversary event from Dead by daylight And we already know that this streaming will serve to reveal which Resident Evil characters are incorporated into the Behavior Interactive multiplayer horror game. However, the Canadian company is preparing many other things for the next dates. Among them, new content from Stranger Things. And it is that now we have been able to know the Jonathan Byers’ appearance from Stranger Things in Dead by Daylight, which will be added to the game through a legendary skin for Steve Harrington that will allow him to become the other teenage male character in the Netflix series.

As you can see in the previous tweet, it has been the account specialized in Dead by Daylight DBDLeaks that has shown an image with the renderings of Jonathan Byers skins and also of the new skin of Nancy Wheeler, which already has a great variety in the ingame store of the horror title. Although it is not yet officially confirmed, it is expected that Jonathan’s legendary skin will be priced at 1,500 aura cells, approximately 15 euros real. Being a new character in skin form, it will be an indivisible set and, therefore, we will not be able to change Jonathan’s appearance with other clothes.

Remember that the Demogorgon It is also part of the Dead by Daylight catalog as part of the Stranger Things DLC that made it to the Behavior Interactive title a few months ago. These two new skins will be incorporated into the game on June 3 and it is possible that more will be explained about them in the fifth anniversary event that will take place on Tuesday, 25 of May.