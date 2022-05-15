It does not seem that it is possible that we will see another adaptation live action with real actors from dragon ballbut that does not prevent some from dreaming that certain artists interpret some characters, such as John Cena.

This fighter turned actor has gained a lot of fame in recent times due to his participation in several movies. Among them are those of Bumblebeefrom the series of transformersas well as the newest tape of Suicide Squad.

But now there is someone who imagines Dinner as a character for an adaptation of the play by Akira Toriyama. This is the case of the Brazilian illustrator @samukartswho imagined John Cena like the mighty Rikum.

This is not the first time that this artist has taken a photo of an actor and adapted it to look like a character from this popular anime. How can you tell he did a good job recreating it, since it reminds of this fearsome warrior.

Rikumalso known as Recoom, was an alien of human appearance but very tall and tremendously muscular. He was also a member of the Ginyu Special Forcesso he was a faithful follower of the ruthless emperor frieza.

This character represented a tough challenge for the Z-Fighters due to his tremendous strength. But she was unlucky enough to run into Gokuwhich defeated him with a single powerful blow.

John Cena as Rikum from Dragon Ball Z does not have much of a future

was in such a state that Vegeta he took advantage of it later to assassinate him without being able to do anything. For the same reason we say yes Dragon Ball Z had a live action Y John Cena interpreted it would not last long.

It would be more than anything a special appearance of this fighter and actor. But it certainly wouldn’t hurt to see him in such a project. Only with a very creative director who respects the franchise could it work. Not like what happened with a certain horrendous movie.

will one day return Rikum? It’s hard to say, but according to canon that wouldn’t be possible. The Ginyu Special Forces They were almost totally annihilated. Only its captain survived to the days of Dragon Ball Super and ended up killed by Vegeta.

Surely he ended up meeting with his subordinates, as Rikum, in hell, where he has no power. As to John Cena We’ll see what new tape appears in the future.

If you want to know more about Dragon Ball Z consult landgamer. We still have more information about anime in general.