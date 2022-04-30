‘You get a real F1 start,’ we hear through the open window, ‘if the lights go out like this, you can start. Your first braking point is just after the bridge, you will then be driving at about 200 km/h.’ The bridge hangs over the asphalt about 300 meters from the first corner, not what you would call the braking point of a qualifying round in F1, but we drive slightly different than the Red Bull RB18. Something with double the number of cylinders and long pile lambswool floor mats.

As a surprise, Rolls-Royce has organized a round of Hungaroring in the new Ghost Black Badge. Driving a track in a Rolls – you can be sure you’ll be hearing this from us often at birthday parties. Incidentally, it was not a ‘check if the cabin filters are good enough to keep the tire smoke out’ session, but a civilized spirited driving-session.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is the sportier version of the Ghost. The dampers were made slightly stiffer, the software of the gearbox was adjusted and the V12 got a little more power, so that the V12 now produces a nice round 600 hp. This shoots the 5.5-meter-long sedan to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on the Hungaroring

So, how does a Rolls-Royce drive on an F1 track? For the first corner you immediately understand the conservative braking point. The brakes are still typically Rolls, which means that the first few centimeters of movement in the brake pedal give more of a suggestion of deceleration, rather than forceful deacceleration. This is so that your driver can brake in a controlled manner, so that you don’t spill your champagne in the back. So you have to exert a lot of braking pressure on the circuit to get the speed of the 2,490 kilo car out of it.

The first corner feels a bit awkward. The large steering wheel makes you feel like a captain rather than a driver, but the Ghost Black Badge dives into the bend without hesitation. The steering rear wheels help to tame the huge sedan.

The weight makes its presence known and leans on the outer wheels, and despite the tightened suspension, the thing does want to hang out a bit in the corners, but it all goes without drama. No screeching of the tires, no jingling of the crystal glasses in the back, no instant oversteer or a sense of imbalance in the car. Even the sound of the exhaust, despite the sportier example for the Black Badge, remains civilized.

You don’t brush away almost 2,500 kilos

It is good to notice that the Black Badge still feels like a Rolls-Royce despite its sportiness. The German brands in particular have shown more than once that with adaptive dampers, active stabilizers and a little bit of dark magic it is possible to let even a large SUV frolic around the track. This Rolls-Royce does not do that. It still feels big (and even grand), heavy and luxurious. He takes the corners adequately, but that’s more because he’s being asked and it’s rude to say no, and not because he’s really into it.

The look of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

In addition to everything you can’t see, the Black Badge is also distinguished by the largely lack of shiny chrome. The grille, the window frames and even the Spirit of Ecstasy are finished in high-gloss black. Only the door handles and the separate keyhole under the door handles are still shiny. The designer would love to incorporate that keyhole into the handle, but that has not yet been possible due to certain safety requirements.

Incidentally, it is not mandatory to order the Ghost Black Badge in black, you can order it in one of the 44,000 colors that Rolls-Royce has in its palette. Is the color you want not listed? No problem, they will expand the range to 44,001 colours. In fact, everything is possible, except for the brake calipers. The range here is somewhat more limited because special heat-resistant paint has to be used.

Oh, and if you do want a black lacquer, you still have to choose from about a hundred types of black. Fortunately, a Rolls-Royce designer assists every customer in putting together a car as tastefully as possible. Are you out? Then you still have to work on the interior. How about… bright orange?