Secret plans of the United States and NATO for military aid to Ukraine are said to have been leaked through social media. That is what US government sources say to the American newspaper The New York Times. Analysts say parts of the documents appear authentic and would have given Russia “precious information”. Images of the plans provide an insight into what exactly has been revealed.
#leaked #secret #plans #NATO #war #Ukraine
Iran Installs Cameras In Public Places To Identify And Punish Unveiled Women
First modification: 04/08/2023 - 17:43 Iran - In a new attempt to curb the growing number of women defying the...
Leave a Reply