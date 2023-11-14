If someone in a Porsche challenges you at the traffic light, it’s always a good idea to just ignore it. And especially when you look down and you see gray Porsche badges on the rims. The new logo indicates that you are dealing with a Turbo: these are the fastest versions in Porsche’s range.

Porsche updated its logo last summer and there is now a gray version of the new badge. Or actually, you shouldn’t call it gray, but ‘Turbonite’. The purpose of the different logo is to further distinguish the Turbo models from the regular models. According to Porsche, Turbo was already ‘more or less its own brand’.

In addition to the gray Porsche badge, there are also more Turbonite elements

The new gray Porsche badge can be found on the front, on the wheels and on the steering wheel. The letters on the back and the window frames of the Turbo models will also be in the color Turbonite from now on. Depending on the model, items such as rims, spoilers and other details can be sprayed in the different color.

You will also encounter the color on the inside of Turbo models, for example in buttons or stitching. The first model with the new gray Porsche badge is the new Panamera Turbo. The brand will unveil the car at the end of this month. Later, models such as the 911 Turbo or the Taycan Turbo will also receive the badge.