



Thomas Pesquet is one of four astronauts traveling on the Alpha mission to the International Space Station. They will be there for six months. © France 24

When Frenchman Thomas Pesquet returned to space in 2020, he took fewer photos than he did on his first trip to the International Space Station (ISS). Pesquet chose the memories in his memory. Of course, as long as he could, because he had to combine it with the 90 minutes a day of sports that they must do to reduce the effects of weightlessness and with the 36 hours a week of experiments. In addition, to leave the station to install new solar panels as they have planned on this 2021 trip, they need at least six hours in advance to have the adequate amount of oxygen.