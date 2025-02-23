02/23/2025



Updated at 11: 51h.





After the draw held last Friday, February 21, the Real Betis He already knows his next opponent in the eighth of UEFA Conference League. It is about Vitória de Guimarãeswhich was second in the tournament League phase and that has accessed this new round without going through the previous access play off that the Verdiblancos had to play, before the Gent.

When qualifying directly for these roundsters, the Portuguese team entered the raffle as a standard head. Hence The first leg, set for March 6, is played at Benito Villamarínwhile The return, on the 13th, will be played in Portugalat the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium.

How to get from Seville to see the Vitória de Guimarães – Betis game?

Being matched with the Vitória de Guimarães in these round of 16, Betis not only avoids Chelsea – a favorite of the competition – until a final hypothetical. In addition, he presents the opportunity to live A great fans displacementsince a match of this round is played in the neighboring country, in Portugal. In fact, they have not been few lThe Betics who have already sought transports and accommodations In the face of that Vitória de Guimarães – Betis that will be played next Thursday, March 13.

In this sense, it should be said that the options to go from Seville to Guimarães -locality found in the north of the Portuguese by road or air. If you choose to go by car, The distance between cities is about 630 kilometerswhich translates into more than six and a half hours of journey. You can also go by bus, which could lengthen the trip to about twelve hours, since it should be done A transford in Lisbon. And with regard to plane, the option would be to go from Seville to Porto And, from there, to Guimarães; Both cities are less than an hour away by car.









Prices to travel from Seville to Guimarães

As for prices, focusing on the bus trip, each round trip leaves for 36.48 euros through Flexibus; The vehicles always leave from the Plaza de Armas station, arrive in Lisbon to make the transford and, there, another bus is taken to go to Guimarães. On the other hand, if we observe the prices that appear in the flight search engine ‘Skyscanner‘, Seville’s first leg during the days before the Vitória de Guimarães – Betis has a price of between 27 and 51 euros. In this case, the problem for Betic fans would be on the flight back to the Hispanic capital, since from Thursday 13 Rondan The 200-300 eurosunless they decide to lengthen the trip until the beginning of the following week, which would already leave somewhat less expensive.