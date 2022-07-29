You do indeed need a large Diesel for this – preferably one that likes to shout on the silver screen that nothing beats family, but almost forgets that he still had a brother somewhere. You are looking at the ‘biggest caravan in the world’, which Vin Diesel rented several times during the filming of Fast & Furious –movies. The mobile home is called The Aspen.

In various places this is called the ‘largest caravan in the world’, and that seems to be quite correct, although it is shared first place. The same landlord has two gigantic caravans that are just as large in terms of living space. These were previously rented by well-known names such as Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez. In total, this caravan offers more than 111 square meters of living space.

The largest caravan in the world costs 2 million dollars

According to the landlord 7744 Ranch the purchase price of the caravan is no less than 2,000,000 dollars, which equates to approximately 1.96 million euros. The ground floor has two sitting areas and a kitchen. Upstairs you have a bathroom with real granite finish. Go up another flight of stairs and you’ll find the bedroom.

But for two people

How many people can the largest caravan in the world accommodate? According to the landlord, only for two – although we do see two extra single beds in the photos. Are you expecting more guests? Then they will set up an extra tent for you – for a fee.

The largest caravan in the world is located in Austin, Texas. You are supposed to come to the caravan, instead of going out with the thing. The Aspen costs at least $400 a night, or about $390.