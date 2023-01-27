As far as we are concerned, the key to a Bugatti Chiron is invaluable. It is literally and figuratively the key to 1,500 hp (or an extra 100 hp with the Super Sport and Super Sport 300+). To unlock all that power, Bugatti has a fun gimmick in the form of an extra key. With this Speed ​​Key you can unlock the top speed. Now it turns out that you better not lose that key.

Car collector Steve Hamilton is a lucky owner of a Bugatti Chiron. In a video on his YouTube channel, he shows what it costs to maintain a Chiron for ten years. A major service that he has done every four years already amounts to about 30,000 euros. In addition, Bugatti recommends that you regularly have a new set of tires screwed under the Chiron. Price tag: about 4,000 euros.

Price for a new Bugatti Chiron key

An unforeseen expense was that Hamilton lost the Speed ​​Key of his Chiron. Since only one is delivered per car, he had to order a new one. That cost him about 12,000 euros. Cuckoo! Let’s just say that if you can afford a Chiron, you can also miss 12,000 euros. In the video below you will find the rest of the long list of costs for maintaining a Chiron.