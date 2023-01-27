As far as we are concerned, the key to a Bugatti Chiron is invaluable. It is literally and figuratively the key to 1,500 hp (or an extra 100 hp with the Super Sport and Super Sport 300+). To unlock all that power, Bugatti has a fun gimmick in the form of an extra key. With this Speed Key you can unlock the top speed. Now it turns out that you better not lose that key.
Car collector Steve Hamilton is a lucky owner of a Bugatti Chiron. In a video on his YouTube channel, he shows what it costs to maintain a Chiron for ten years. A major service that he has done every four years already amounts to about 30,000 euros. In addition, Bugatti recommends that you regularly have a new set of tires screwed under the Chiron. Price tag: about 4,000 euros.
Price for a new Bugatti Chiron key
An unforeseen expense was that Hamilton lost the Speed Key of his Chiron. Since only one is delivered per car, he had to order a new one. That cost him about 12,000 euros. Cuckoo! Let’s just say that if you can afford a Chiron, you can also miss 12,000 euros. In the video below you will find the rest of the long list of costs for maintaining a Chiron.
