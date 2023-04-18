This is what is known about the triple femicide in Ecuador

In Ecuador a triple feticide shocked the country a few days ago. The women who died were identified as Yuliana Macías, Nayeli Tapia and Denisse Reyna and the events occurred after they left their homes on April 4.but three days later they were found dead, with signs of torture.

Besides, They were buried on the bank of a river in Quinindéin Esmeraldas, north of Ecuador and the bodies were found there.

They left with the intention of traveling to the beach to meet friends and according to Paulina Rueda, Yuliana Macías’s aunt, in an interview with Infobae she was the one who reported on April 5 that she was missing after not having information about her.

The family member indicated that when she saw the body she could notice blows, a throat wound, she saw that she was handcuffed and with her mouth covered. She even, she stated that due to the decomposition of her face, They recognized her by her toes, the same medium assured.

Fausto Buenaño, police commander of Esmeraldas, indicated that the fishermen They alerted the police to the bodies. half buried in a sector difficult to access by land and according to the state of decomposition it is estimated that they died on April 5.

“Apparently, the victims had injuries caused by a sharp weapon,” Commander Buenaño told the Ecuavisa network.

