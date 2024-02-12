Tucker Carlson: Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine and is ready for compromise

American journalist and former Fox News channel host Tucker Carlson said at the World Government Summit in Dubai that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine and is ready to compromise. He emphasized that the work of leaders of any country forces them to look for options to resolve the situation.

Putin wants to get out of this war. This is what is called diplomacy Tucker Carlson American journalist

Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Carlson, said that he wants to achieve a solution to the situation in Ukraine through negotiations. According to the Russian leader, Kyiv accepted the instructions of Western countries – Europe and the United States – to fight Russia to the bitter end. He stressed that Moscow has never refused negotiations.

The President called on the United States to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. He is confident that in this way the conflict in Ukraine can be ended in a few weeks.

In turn, Sergei Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, called the conversation between the Russian leader and the former Fox News presenter dangerous. In his opinion, Kyiv is under threat because this conversation could influence public opinion and US policy.

Carlson revealed the reasons why he wanted to interview Putin

Carlson said he wanted to interview Vladimir Putin not only to get to know the Russian leader and his thoughts on the conflict in Ukraine, but also because US authorities tried to prevent him from doing so.

When I found out that this was happening, and I confirmed that this was happening, and they admitted that they had done it, then I was absolutely determined, maniacal, to do this interview. Not only because I want to know what Vladimir Putin is like and what he thinks about the conflict that is changing the world and terribly harming the economy of my country, but also because they told me that I cannot for some illegal reasons Tucker Carlson American journalist

According to him, this should not be the case. The former Fox News host added that he was angry and shocked by the attempt of the American authorities to act against their own citizens.

Earlier it became known that the Kremlin feared persecution of Carlson from the West because of the interview with Putin. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that the collective West is becoming more and more unpredictable.

Turkey called Putin's interview with Carlson an important signal for the West

Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson became an important signal for the West, writes Turkish newspaper dikGazete.

The Russian leader emphasized that many Ukrainians still feel Russian and that what is happening now is, to a certain extent, an element of civil war. The American journalist was shocked by what the Russian President said dikGazete

The article recalled that Putin focused on the fight against any manifestations of Nazism, and also on the fact that Ukraine should not be an instrument of the “insidious games of the West.”

Turkish journalists noted that it was no coincidence that the president began his speech with historical information. They believe that the information presented by the head of state is very important, since most people in the world do not know this data.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that for most Westerners the historical part of the interview would be difficult to perceive. He also added that Putin specially collected a database of sources before the interview in order to convincingly present his views on Ukrainian issues.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9 on the journalist’s website and on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In the morning it became available on the Kremlin website. Within a few hours, Carlson's publication with an interview in X received tens of millions of views.

Putin and Carlson became the most mentioned people on social networks. According to the report, Putin was mentioned 211 thousand times in Russian-language media, and Carlson more than 71 thousand times.