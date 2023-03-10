Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

An 11-year-old girl complains of abdominal pain. What the doctors find during an operation is amazing. The girl compulsively ate her hair.

Kassel/Opava – An 11-year-old girl in the Czech Republic complains of severe abdominal pain. The doctors at the hospital then make an interesting discovery and save the child’s life.

During an operation, they remove a matted clump of hair the size of a beer mug from the girl’s stomach. As reported by the clinic in Opava, the 11-year-old suffers from the so-called Rapunzel syndrome, a rare mental disorder in which those affected compulsively pull out and eat their hair and thus theirs Health endanger.

Girl Eats Her Own Hair: Rapunzel Syndrome is Rare Mental Disorder

Rapunzel syndrome, named after the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, was first reported in 1968. Only a few dozen cases have been documented worldwide. The disease is manifested by a person eating their own hair (trichophagia).

Rapunzel Syndrome signs Person eats (own) hair, this accumulates in the stomach first description 1968 therapy surgical removal of the hairball

Loud medical journal Common symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite and weight, and bloating. Rapunzel syndrome is often associated with depression, bulimia, personality disorders or schizophrenia. According to the chief surgeon at the clinic in Opava, Matus Peteja, it mainly affects young girls and women under the age of 20.

The name of the syndrome is thought to come from the fact that the ball of hair in the sufferer’s stomach resembles Rapunzel’s hair, which is usually in the shape of a pigtail. It doesn’t matter what hair color the affected person has. The ball of hair is always black and can also contain undigested food. “The hair masses can be up to 3 kilograms,” writes the Swiss doctor Richard Altorfer in the current issue of the Swiss journal Ars Medici.

During an operation, doctors removed a matted clump of hair from an 11-year-old girl’s stomach. (Iconic image) © Marcus Brandt/dpa

11-year-old suffers from Rapunzel syndrome: Doctors save girl’s life

According to the doctors, the cylinder-shaped ball of hair in the girl’s stomach was 20 centimeters long and eight centimeters in diameter. Hair is indigestible and gradually accumulates in the stomach. If doctors hadn’t intervened, the 11-year-old would have been in increasing pain and losing weight, Peteja said. “In extreme cases, the stomach wall could have been damaged or even perforated.” The young patient survived the operation well and is now receiving psychiatric and psychological treatment. (hg/afp)

