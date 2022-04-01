Behavioral psychologist Chantal van der Leest examines our behavior in the workplace: who or what determines our daily decisions? Today: talk yourself into success

‘I am a success magnet’, ‘I am a champion, I am the best at what I do’, ‘I can achieve any goal’. Do you believe it? Not me. Still, there are people who repeat these statements to themselves and really think that they become true if you say them often enough. Brrr, that gives me the creeps, so floaty.

But maybe I need to get over that resistance. Research shows that giving yourself positive messages is indeed useful. Provided you do them right. So-called ‘self-affirmations’ lower stress and worry, and help you tolerate criticism better. You experience more resilience when things don’t go so well.



But then you have to choose the right affirmations. I would never tell myself that I am a ‘success magnet’. I find that so unbelievable, it makes me think of all the reasons why I’m not. A highway to negative feelings. So do not blindly copy a self-affirmation from a book, but choose or come up with a positive message that you find convincing.

It doesn’t have to be pompous, keep it realistic. For example: ‘I can learn to get a little better every day’, ‘I can take up space’ or ‘I am good the way I am’. With one of these options you immediately think: ‘pfff, really not!’ then it is not good for you. In addition, make the message positive, formulate what you will do, not ‘I have to stop being insecure’.

Repeat at a fixed time

Keep it simple so that you can remember it well and choose a fixed time of the day to repeat the affirmation to yourself. Then you are more likely to maintain this habit. Some psychotherapists recommend repeating affirmations several times a day, possibly in front of a mirror. There are even apps that help you remember, though you can also write them on a card or put them on your phone’s screensaver.

I’ve actually had one myself for years. My mother used to say to me when I had a test or exam: ‘You just do your best and you can’t do more than that’. That affirmation helps me when I once again succumb to my own performance compulsion. But a panacea for success? well no.

Would you like to know more about psychology and work? Read Chantal’s books Why perfectionists are rarely happy, 13 tips against perfectionism (2021) and Our fallible thinking at work (2018).





