10 years after the death of Hugo Chavez. An Artificial Intelligence recreates images of the former president of Venezuela and shows how he would look today, at the age of 70.

This is what the former president of Venezuela would look like

Hugo Chávez began his military career in the 1970s and participated in the failed 1992 coup against the government of Carlos Andrés Pérez. After spending two years in prison, Chávez founded the Movimiento Bolivariano Revolucionario 200 and ran in the 1998 presidential elections, which he won with a large majority.

Chávez was president of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, as he was reelected several times. His government faced various criticisms and maintained tense relations with the United States.

That's where the former president of Venezuela would look.

The then president of Venezuela was diagnosed with cancer in June 2011, after having undergone a series of medical examinations in Cuba. In a live televised speech, Chávez announced that he had been diagnosed with a tumor cancerous in the pelvic area and that he would need to undergo urgent surgery in Cuba.

Since then, Chávez has undergone various surgeries and medical treatments to combat the disease. Although it was reported that he had recovered his health on several occasions, his condition worsened in February 2013 and he was transferred to Cuba for further medical treatment. Chávez returned to Venezuela in March 2013, but died shortly thereafter at the age of 58.

These images were created from photographs of Hugo Chávez using the Playground IA App.

