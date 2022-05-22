The art of demakes is something that is becoming more and more popular. There’s a certain beauty in taking games that push technology from realism to the edge, and transforming them into turn-of-the-century polygonal experiences. We have already seen this applied to The Last of Us, God of War Y bloodbonerY now it’s the turn of Horizon Zero Dawn to join this group.

Leaving aside the Decima Engine, the YouTuber known as ZeoNyph shared a demake of Horizon Zero Dawn, which shows us what this PS4 classic would look like running on a PS1.

The project became a reality thanks to the use of Blender. This is a 3D graphics program that allows users to animate their own content and while it can be used for advanced visuals, that was not what ZeoNyph had in mind. As you could see, the gameplay closely resembles the early Tomb Raider installments.

Jobs like those of The Last of Us, God of War Y Horizon Zero Dawn they decide to radically change the gameplay, and transform these titles into copies of Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider, respectively. Nevertheless, the only one that has preserved the original style of play, although with clear limitations, has been that of Bloodborne.

Editor’s Note:

It would be spectacular to see an official demake by some company. While it’s not uncommon to see homages to the past or sections that change the visual style, we haven’t seen anything genuinely built for the PS1, at least not outside of the indie scene.

Via: ZeoNyph