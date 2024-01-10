In sixteen years, Honda will only have to sell electric and hydrogen-electric cars. To give you an idea of ​​what Honda's will soon look like, the Japanese car brand is showing two concepts: the Saloon and the Space-Hub. Just like Volkswagen has the ID series, Honda is also coming up with a new label for its EVs: the 'Honda 0 Series'. These electric models also get a new logo.

Only the Honda 0 Series models will receive the new Honda logo. Then of course the question is: if all models will soon be electric, isn't this just Honda's new logo? Or will this logo quietly disappear again within ten years when EVs become the norm? In any case, it seems strong to us that the logo as we know it now would disappear completely.

Honda's new and simple logo for EVs | Photo: © Honda

Just like with the new logos of Audi and Renault, for example, Honda is making the logo a lot simpler. Designers also call this flat design. No color gradients or difficult 3D effects: just one color and a simple shape that can easily be applied anywhere. So on a printed form, but also in the avatar on social media. The shape of the logo changes slightly, and the outline disappears.

The current logo that will remain on petrol cars for the time being | Photo: © Honda

The Honda 0-series Saloon

It is almost impossible to imagine, but you should be able to spot that sporty sedan that you see in the first images in the gallery on public roads in two years' time. The Saloon should even become Honda's flagship. The view out must be top, it must offer 'the ultimate driving pleasure in the EV era' and it will have steer-by-wire.

Honda's electric van

In addition to the study model of the electric sports car, Honda is also showing the Space Hub. It's, uh, less sporty. It may look like a delivery van, but this Honda isn't there to deliver packages. The Space Hub connects 'people with people, and people with society'. So it should be used as a kind of mobile coffee shop, we think.

Information about how many electric motors and what the power of the cars will be is not yet known. The electric Hondas will soon have to use energy efficiently. For example, charging from 15 to 80 percent should be possible in 10 to 15 minutes. The battery must also not lose more than ten percent capacity after the first ten years of use.